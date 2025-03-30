 
Geo News

Elton John makes shock confession about mortality: 'I've got at least another 20 years'

Sir Elton John discussed his emotional state while recording new song

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Photo: Elton John makes shock confession about mortality: 'I've got at least another 20 years'

Sir Elton John got candid about his views on mortality.

During a chat with Rolling Stone, the legendary musician confessed that he becomes displeased when he talks about mortality.

He even confessed and broke down in tears while recording new song When This Old World Is Done With Me, which discusses the same subject.

Elton John began by recalling, “I lost it for 45 minutes. It’s all on film. I just sobbed and sobbed and sobbed…’

“When you're 77 years of age and you have a family, and two children, there's only a certain amount of time you've got left. Hopefully, I’ve got at least another 20 years,” he expressed.

He added, “But when you’re actually confronted on a song, it’s like, ‘Oh my God.’ It really surprised me. I wasn’t expecting it. I don’t like talking about it but you have to be realistic.”

Discussing his various health struggles, including loss of vision, he also mentioned, “I didn’t think I was going to die but I knew that if I carried on, there was a good chance it was going to happen.”

