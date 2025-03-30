 
Geo News

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle cementing horrid suspicions now that charity speaks out

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned they are facing a mounting pressure

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly walking around with a tainted image, so much so that things have started to take a bad turn.

Royal biographer and author Hugo Vickers made all these comments about the Sussexes during his piece for The Mail on Sunday.

He began by saying, “The Sentebale row has the hallmarks of how difficult Harry and Meghan can be as employers, which we have seen before.”

From their days in Frogmore, to Archewell, and in between with everything with the quasi royal tour and even Meghan’s own ventures namely As Ever the “there have since been innumerable examples of staff quitting”.

And according to Mr Vickers this is what is the biggest difference between them all because, “working royals have a back-up team to advise them,” whereas “the Sussexes are forging a lone path.”

Referring to the bullying allegations he added, “Presumably when things go well, all is well in the office. But when they don't, tension builds and tempers fray.”

All in all, “the fall-out with Sentebale, it seems, only cements the suspicion they are not easy people to work with.”

Because “the Sussex brand is now tainted – if it wasn't already – which the chair of Sentebale Dr Sophie Chandauka appeared to have twigged when she refused a request by Harry's team to defend Meghan following negative stories in the media.”

