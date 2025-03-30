Meghan Markle's delusions of stardom rubbished for being out of touch

An expert has just stepped forward to completely rubbish Meghan Markle’s claim to fame, reminding her she’s only ‘being watched’ because of who she married.

Royal commentator and expert Hugo Vickers made this comment in relation to Meghan’s new ventures under As Ever and With Love, Meghan.

He shared his thoughts as well on the ‘delusions’ while penning a piece for The Mail on Sunday.

It begin by noting, “The Duchess has strived to separate her personal brand from Harry, who is practically invisible in her later ventures. But be under no illusion, no one would bother to watch what she does but for who she married – which somehow bestows a soap opera quality to their story.”

All in all, its evident by public opinion that “their brands are entwined, what damages one will inevitably damage the other.”

“It's food for thought for the Duchess as the second series of her With Love, Meghan lifestyle show is announced, where she will use someone else's kitchen to scatter petals into salads in between outfit changes.”

Because on one end “I fear it will end badly for Prince Harry. It may be Invictus will consider him best-remembered as the founder of a great idea, and can thus avoid Meghan seizing the microphone and making it about her.”

Before signing off he also urged the couple to reconsider their ‘space’ because “the problem with the celebrity route is it doesn't last. New celebrities come along, and without half the baggage of the Sussexes.”

“How long they have left in the public eye remains to be seen, but each damaging revelation shortens their reign,” he also added before concluding the entire piece too.