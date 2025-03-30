Meghan Markle in a panic as financial crisis comes close to home

Meghan Markle’s contract with Netflix is coming to an end and fears are running high it seems.

The comment has been shared by an inside source close to RadarOnline.

According to their findings the Sussexes are reportedly being hit hard by the negativity, and it’s much more than they anticipated.

“Meghan expected the usual haters to come after her, but the scale of negativity has been on another level that's truly shocking to her and Harry,” the conversation began with the insider noting.

Because when it comes to the prince, “He's always her biggest cheerleader and he's doing his best to shore her up, but it's not an easy task,” because “they are now locked in crisis talks over their entire Netflix deal.”

The biggest issue according to the source is that Meghan had ‘high hopes’ for her ventures and “she really hoped to win people over this time and she's still clinging to that dream, even though it's obvious that the knives are out on both sides of the pond and people are labeling the show unrelatable and boring.”

However, its only the announcement for a second season that’s keeping the duo afloat because “All hopes are riding on that,’ even though “there's a real worry at Netflix that people only tuned in out of morbid curiosity – so the sequel is likely to be a total bust as well,” they concluded by admitting.