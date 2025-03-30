Prince Harry faces shocking allegation amid charity row

Prince Harry has been under fire from the chairperson of Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006.



In an interview with Sky News, Dr Sophie Chandauka called out the Duke of Sussex for an incident in which the charity lost a venue because he wanted to bring a Netflix camera crew.

“About a month before the event was about to take place, Prince Harry called the team and said, ‘I’m doing a Netflix show, and I would love to bring a camera crew so that I can include some footage in this show,'” she claimed it was the charity Polo Challenge in Miami.

“And so the team called me and told me, ‘Oh, Prince Harry’s made this request, so we’re doing the things,'" the Zimbabwean lawyer added.

“I said, ‘You can’t be doing the things without seeking consent from the property owners, the sponsors, all the guests. Nobody signed up to being on a Netflix show,’” Sophie noted.

She continued: “We come up with draft agreements and of course, the venue owner says this is now a commercial undertaking. So here are my terms. We couldn’t afford it. So now we lost the venue.”

Sophie's claims follow a row she presumably had with Harry, which made him quit the charity last week, to the surprise of some.