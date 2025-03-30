 
Geo News

Prince Harry faces shocking allegation amid charity row

Dr Sophie Chandauka shares startling claim about Prince Harry amid charity row

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

March 30, 2025

Prince Harry faces shocking allegation amid charity row
Prince Harry faces shocking allegation amid charity row

Prince Harry has been under fire from the chairperson of Sentebale, a charity he co-founded in 2006.

In an interview with Sky News, Dr Sophie Chandauka called out the Duke of Sussex for an incident in which the charity lost a venue because he wanted to bring a Netflix camera crew.

“About a month before the event was about to take place, Prince Harry called the team and said, ‘I’m doing a Netflix show, and I would love to bring a camera crew so that I can include some footage in this show,'” she claimed it was the charity Polo Challenge in Miami.

“And so the team called me and told me, ‘Oh, Prince Harry’s made this request, so we’re doing the things,'" the Zimbabwean lawyer added.

“I said, ‘You can’t be doing the things without seeking consent from the property owners, the sponsors, all the guests. Nobody signed up to being on a Netflix show,’” Sophie noted.

She continued: “We come up with draft agreements and of course, the venue owner says this is now a commercial undertaking. So here are my terms. We couldn’t afford it. So now we lost the venue.”

Sophie's claims follow a row she presumably had with Harry, which made him quit the charity last week, to the surprise of some.

Linda Hogan reveals unexpected truth about Hulk despite their rocky past
Linda Hogan reveals unexpected truth about Hulk despite their rocky past
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reconciliation appears possible video
Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle reconciliation appears possible
Oscar winner Mikey Madison makes 'SNL' hosting debut
Oscar winner Mikey Madison makes 'SNL' hosting debut
David Beckham marks early Mother's Day
David Beckham marks early Mother's Day
George Clooney makes surprising entrance with major new transformation
George Clooney makes surprising entrance with major new transformation
Joey King talks about ‘spontaneous' career decisions
Joey King talks about ‘spontaneous' career decisions
Elisabeth Moss celebrates motherhood with rare move
Elisabeth Moss celebrates motherhood with rare move
King Charles gives Prince William special powers amid health concerns video
King Charles gives Prince William special powers amid health concerns