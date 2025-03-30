Morgan Wallen eager to leave 'SNL' set after gig?

Morgan Wallen made his controversial 'Saturday Night Live' debut back in 2020

Morgan Wallen seemed eager to leave the Saturday Night Live set once his gig was complete.

Morgan was the musical guest on the March 29 episode hosted by Mikey Madison. He sang I'm the Problem and Just in Case from his upcoming album.

The 31-year-old’s appearance on SNL came five years after his controversial debut in 2020 amid Covid 19. Meanwhile, Anora star Mikey’s hosting debut came after she swept multiple Best Actress awards for her role, including an Oscar.

At the end of the episode, the 26-year-old star thanked everyone and said, "I had a wonderful time."

Wallen was seen whispering something to her as the camera panned out and then he got off stage and walked past the camera in front of him.

Soon after, he took to Instagram to share a photo of a private jet with "Get me to God's country" written in white text over it.

Back in 2020, Morgan Wallen made a controversial debut after first being disinvited from the show in late 2019 over photos of him kissing multiple college women and parting without a mask were leaked.