Prince Harry behind charity sabotage?

Prince Harry has been accused of damaging his own charity, Sentebale.

After the Duke of Sussex stepped down from the charity, the chairperson Dr. Sophie Chandauka has made shocking revelations.

Speaking with Sky News’ Trevor Phiillips, Sophie revealed that Sentebale lost major sponsors and donors after Harry left the UK.

Revealing why the loss of sponsors was not discussed, saying, “It's an uncomfortable conversation to have with Prince Harry in the room.”

"What you discovered was essentially, donors were walking because of the prince's reputation?" Trever asked, to which Sophie responded with a "Yes."

Moreover, she alleged that Harry and his team retaliated against her and the charity.

Sophie said, "Prince Harry started to brief, and his team, sponsors that I had been speaking to, against me and the charity, because that is a sure way of getting me out if it's seen as though I'm not being successful in my fundraising efforts."

However, a source close to Prince Harry denied the allegation, calling them "completely baseless."

This comes after Prince Harry stepped down from Sentebale alongside Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, with whom he co-founded the charity in 2006.

In a joint statement they stated, “Nearly 20 years ago, we founded Sentebale in honour of our mothers. Sentebale means 'forget-me-not' in Sesotho, the local language of Lesotho, and it's what we've always promised for the young people we've served through this charity.”

“Today is no different. With heavy hearts, we have resigned from our roles as patrons of the organisation until further notice, in support of and solidarity with the board of trustees who have had to do the same.”

“It is devastating that the relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair, creating an untenable situation,” it further stated.