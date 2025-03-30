Lil Nas X's shocking recording session with Taylor Swift exposed

Lil Nas X recently revealed that he and Taylor Swift nearly joined forces for a song but the collaboration could not happen.

Conversing with E! News at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 27, the 25-year-old singer shared, “We were working on something. She offered to let me try a verse on something, but I couldn’t catch a vibe for it, so it didn’t happen."

The That’s What I Want hitmaker, who did not want to say more about the song, went on to sing praises of Swift, quipping, “I’m proud of my girl.”

“I love the album. She’s been doing her thing. She’s at the very tippety top. I’m thankful that she even considered me,” Lil Nas X added.

Moving forward, he was asked if he and the crooner of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart might make a song together in the future, to which he replied, “When it happens… Global. World. Tay-Tay and Nassy.”

On the professional front, Lil Nas X’s new album titled Days Before Dreamboy was released on March 28, 2025, and he will be “out here in this world more than ever” in the coming months, as he said, “I’m gonna be outside 2025.”