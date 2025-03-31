 
Cardi B takes dig at Offset on social media

Cardi B adds more to her spat with Offset on the internet

March 31, 2025

Cardi B and Offset's spat has been ongoing for some time. The latest shots were fired by the Bodack Yellow rapper.

On X, she joked about her earlier "crash out" remarks, which referred to the allegation she levelled against her former husband for sending her threatening texts. 

"After every crash out I eat a seafood boil," the 32-year-old posted. "Should of never called me a fat Kelly price." 

Cardi B takes dig at Offset on social media

Not only this, Cardi also shared the reason her kids' father is upset with her. 

“He’s upset because I sent his girlfriend messages of him begging me, saying he was going to take away his life, saying he was going to take away my life,” she continued. 

“He harasses me, leaves me voicemails, and tries to lower my self esteem," the Up hitmaker claimed. 

“He sent a text message to somebody I was dealing with of us having sex," the Grammy winner alleged. “You’ve been harassing me and the man I’ve been dealing with for months."

Cardi and Offset's relationship had been a rollercoaster. They had been in an on-and-off cycle. But last July, the BET winner filed for divorce. Since then, the former couple have been taking shots at each other.

