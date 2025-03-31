Justin Bieber continues to embrace family life online despite scrutiny

 
Justin Bieber shares rare photos as a doting dad

March 31, 2025

Justin Bieber is offering a look into his life lately as a dad of one amid online chatter about his own wellbeing.

The Grammy winner, 31, took to Instagram on Sunday with some rare photos of him with his 7-month-old son Jack Blues.

One photo showed the singer lounging with the infant in what appears to be the backyard. The father-of-one kept his son's privacy by covering the baby's face with a purple emoji.

In another two pictures together, the Sorry singer could be seen FaceTiming Jack—again, making sure the baby's face doesn't appear while capturing the phone screen during his call.

The singer also added a photo of late rapper Tupac, captioning the post, “Hate to take your feelings ransom.”

Bieber has been posting his wife and son frequently amid online talks about his marriage.

Paparazzi also got their hands on the singer looking distressed in public, with some fans taking it as cues about the state of his marriage.

