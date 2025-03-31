 
Kim Kardashian under stress due to Kanye West's antics: Source

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are reportedly facing challenges as they co-parent four children

March 31, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian under stress due to Kanye West's antics: Source

Kim Kardashian is reportedly under intense emotional turmoil caused due to her former husband, Kanye West.

The Kardashian mogul and the musician are the parents to kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

As per a new report of RadarOnline.com, Kim Kardashian has been seeking legal help to protect her kids from the troubling behaviour of Kanye West, the controversial musician.

Mentioning the gravity of the situation, a source tipped, "In light of recent developments, it has become clear that Kanye's behavior has spiraled to a level that is no longer sustainable for Kim and their children.”

"The decision to involve legal counsel underscores the severity of their situation and the urgency with which Kim feels she must act to protect their family,” the insider even addressed.

In addition to this, the informant claimed that the mother of four is under significant stress as she is concerned about the well-being of her children.

"As she grapples with the heartache of a partner who is unable to meet the parenting standards she had hoped for, the emotional toll is immense,” the source continued.

They concluded, “Kim is acutely aware that the ones who will bear the brunt of this turmoil are their children, and her resolve to shield them is unwavering.”

