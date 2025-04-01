Showrunner of ‘House of the Dragon' dishes on season 3 expectations and casting

The showrunner responsible for House of Dragon has just gotten honest about season 3 and everything that people have in store for this year’s casting.

He weighed in on everything with Entertainment Weekly and explained, “There's been no television show in history that ever said, 'We have too much money and too much time to make this'.”

Because when it comes to making a show “you're always making decisions as you go along as to, how are we going to use the resources we have right now to tell the best story we can possibly tell?”

“But I appreciate everybody's patience,” he also noted at one point before promising fans “this is certainly our biggest season to date, both in terms of ambition and just the practical size, the amount of sets.”

“We're cresting that narrative parabola here and starting to come down into, if not the endgame, the midpoint and getting into the late Act 2 and moving onto the start of Act 3.”

At one point in the conversation he also included a small titbit of what to expect and added, “Anybody that's read that book knows that the narrative gets bigger and grimmer as it goes along, and the show has to match that ambition as best it possibly can.” But “I will say that the war this season goes very hot, very, very quickly.”

Before concluding he also noted, “I think the people that were waiting and waiting for all of the horrible, brutal, pitiless bloodshed will be getting it in copious amounts.”