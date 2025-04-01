 
Blake Lively donut shop appearance called PR damage control

Blake Lively is trying to improve her image, claim critics

Lifestyle News Desk
April 01, 2025

Blake Lively's recent donut-baking outing at a cafe has been called PR damage control amid her ongoing legal drama involving her "It Ends With Us" co-star Justin Baldoni.

The Hollywood actress is embroiled in a bitter lawsuit with Baldoni, alleging he sexually harassed her on set and then used the media to smear her name.

Baldoni filed a counter lawsuit against Blake, her husband Ryan Reynolds, and publicist Leslie Sloane.

As soon as videos of the actress from the shop emerged online, a large number of social media users accused Blake's team of trying to shift the public's focus away from the negative press.

Some of them said by having Blake appear at the donut shop, her team was attempting to humanize her and improve her public image.

Her appearance was referred to as PR damage control, aiming to mitigate the negative impact of the lawsuit on her reputation.

Some people shared old pictures of Amber Heard trying to expand on her "kitchen skills."

A user said the two celebrities have restored to the same formula of baking and cooking to look like the "common folk" and relatable.

Amber Heard had been involved in a much publicised lawsuit against former husband Johnny Depp

