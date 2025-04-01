Duke of Gloucester visits Sussex ahead of major appearance with King Charles

The Duke of Gloucester has visited Brighton Pavilion and Newhaven Fort in Sussex ahead of major appearance with King Charles.

As Patron of Brighton & Hove Museums, the duke visited the Royal Pavilion & Garden to learn about the ongoing renovation work and engage with key figures from the organisation.

This marked the Duke's first visit to the site since becoming Patron, a role he has taken on from the King.

He toured the Royal Pavilion Garden and heard about the National Heritage Lottery funded project to restore the Garden, before meeting the Head Gardener, garden volunteers, and representatives from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

The Duke also toured the Pavilion’s interior, meeting key staff members, including some of the longest-serving employees.

Later, the Duke of Gloucester visited Newhaven Fort to unveil a commemorative plaque celebrating the completion of its £7.5 million restoration.

The Duke of Gloucester visit comes ahead of his major appearance with King Charles at Windsor Castle coming Thursday.