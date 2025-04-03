 
Geo News

Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source

Glen Powell's mother recently denied Sydney Sweeney relationship rumours

By
Web Desk
|

April 03, 2025

Photo: Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source
Photo: Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are reportedly “together.”

Nonetheless, the Madame Web star has been adamant on keeping her relationship with the Hollywood hunk under wraps, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

“Sydney is even being coy with her family,” a source tipped.

In addition to this, the source claimed that Sydney is being very selective about who knows “the truth” about the status of her relationship with Glen.

“Only a couple of her closest friends know the truth, but meeting Glen’s family and attending his sister’s wedding tells me they’re together,” they added of Glen’s sister Leslie, who is “great friends” with his rumoured girlfriend.

For those unversed, the Anyone But You stars were seen at a wedding rehearsal dinner last week, which led many to believe that the two might be together since the actress has called it quits with the actor.

The tipster continued, “It only makes sense because they really do have a connection. And of course they make a beautiful couple.”

Before conclusion, the source remarked, Now, everyone is just waiting for the moment she and Glen go public.”

Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report
Millie Bobby Brown enjoys downtime with Jake Bongiovi: Report
Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend
Ben Affleck reveals major transformation amid Hollywood hair trend
Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends
Meghan Markle releases powerful statement as Women's History Month ends
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss
Prince Harry's pal breaks silence against Sentebale boss
King Charles warned he is 'at risk' after latest hospital stay? video
King Charles warned he is 'at risk' after latest hospital stay?
Kristen Doute shares 'heartbreaking' story of her past miscarriage
Kristen Doute shares 'heartbreaking' story of her past miscarriage
Selena Gomez grows 'tired of lies' amid Benny Blanco relationship: Report
Selena Gomez grows 'tired of lies' amid Benny Blanco relationship: Report
Brad Pitt trying hard to keep love alive with Ines De Ramon: Source
Brad Pitt trying hard to keep love alive with Ines De Ramon: Source