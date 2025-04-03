Photo: Sydney Sweeney hiding Glen Powell relationship from family: Source

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell are reportedly “together.”

Nonetheless, the Madame Web star has been adamant on keeping her relationship with the Hollywood hunk under wraps, as per the latest findings of Life & Style.

“Sydney is even being coy with her family,” a source tipped.

In addition to this, the source claimed that Sydney is being very selective about who knows “the truth” about the status of her relationship with Glen.

“Only a couple of her closest friends know the truth, but meeting Glen’s family and attending his sister’s wedding tells me they’re together,” they added of Glen’s sister Leslie, who is “great friends” with his rumoured girlfriend.

For those unversed, the Anyone But You stars were seen at a wedding rehearsal dinner last week, which led many to believe that the two might be together since the actress has called it quits with the actor.

The tipster continued, “It only makes sense because they really do have a connection. And of course they make a beautiful couple.”

Before conclusion, the source remarked, Now, everyone is just waiting for the moment she and Glen go public.”