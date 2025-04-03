Prince Harry hit with a myriad of accusations: ‘Obsessed with being second best'

Prince Harry hit with a myriad of accusations as he's ‘obsessed with being second best'

Prince Harry has just been put on blast for his obsession with being the last one.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams made this comment in one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

That conversation saw the expert admitting this straight off the bat when he said, “Harry is obviously obsessed with being ‘the spare’.”

In his eyes the reason for this is because “Harry believes ‘the institution,’ as he calls the monarchy, had it in for him and Meghan Markle.”

“The palace, he believes, briefed against him,” as well and “his accusation that Queen Camilla was particularly ruthless in this regard was a red line for King Charles,” Mr Fitzwilliam added as well.

To royal author and editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, who spoke to The Daily Mail the desire to be ‘spare’ is “to the extent that he has now made a career out of it,” referring to the title of his memoir which is called ‘Spare’.

“He chooses to be the victim and wreak vengeance on the slights he thought he had suffered; on his family, on the press and through the courts. [It’s] how Harry chose to see himself,” she added at the time before signing off.