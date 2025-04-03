'The White Lotus' gets disappointing update for s4

Except for the stellar storyline, The White Lotus is also known for its eery theme song.



However, the person, Cristóbal Tapia de Veer, who composed it, will not be returning for season four.

In an interview with The New York Times, he explained his reason for the disagreement, which involved a fallout with the show's creator, Mike White, over the theme song.

In the first two seasons, the Emmy-winning composer said he had his tune added to the series' opening.

But the creator cut the 'ooh-loo-loo-loos' chorus for the third season, sparking disagreement.

“I texted the producer and I told him that it would be great to, at some point, give them the longer version with the ooh-loo-loo-loos, because people will explode if they realize that it was going there anyway,” he said, adding, "He thought it was a good idea. But then Mike cut that — he wasn’t happy about that.”

“I mean, at that point, we already had our last fight forever, I think. So he was just saying no to anything,” the composer noted.

“I announced to the team a few months ago that I was not coming back, that I was leaving,” Cristóbal said, referring to his exit from The White Lotus.

“I didn’t tell Mike for various reasons; I wanted to tell him just at the end for the shock and whatever."

"Except I told the whole editorial team and music editor and producer and all that, but I didn’t think that they were going to tell him. At some point he heard about that," he concluded.