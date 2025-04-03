Royal expert reacts as Meghan Markle snubs Harry's charity chief

Angela Levin, a royal expert and major critic of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, has expressed her views over the duchess snub to Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka.

Taking to X, Angela reposted videos of Meghan and Harry with Sophie, which have resurfaced following her fresh allegations against the duchess in an interview with the Financial Times.

The videos were shared with caption, “This is when Meghan Markle arrives to get pictures taken at the event. She didn't even acknowledge Dr Sophie, and the second clip is right before that stage debacle. You can clearly see Meghan ignoring her again on stage and giving her a nasty look.”

Commenting on it, Angela said Meghan's behaviour was atrocious. She's not at nursery school where she would grab a hand with one girl to show another she doesn't like her.”

The royal expert continued, “Nor did she even look at Dr Sophie in the hope no doubt she would feel awkward. All that was needed was a nod, a smile and a 'hello.'

“But Meghan can't even do that.”

Sentebale chair Sophie Chandauka made fresh allegations against Meghan saying tensions with Prince Harry began in April 2024 when she refused what she described as a request to defend Meghan in the media.