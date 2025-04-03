 
Prince Harry's ‘tough row to hoe' comes to light

Lifestyle News Desk
April 03, 2025

An expert has just stepped forward to defend Prince Harry, given his past experiences with abuse, neglect and

American journalist and author Christopher Andersen made comments in an interview with Fox News Digital.

The conversation started with him saying, “Harry was always in the shadow of his big brother, and it had a profound effect on his self-confidence — or lack thereof.”

And what’s made matters worse since childhood is the fact that, “Within the royal family, the focus was always on William. Outside the royal family, the focus was always on William. If there was a social situation, or a ceremonial situation, or even a family get-together, Harry was shunted aside, and in many cases completely ignored…”

This also prompted the expert to add, “When these things happen to you beginning in infancy, obviously you're going to build up some resentment.”

And “… Anybody who doesn't think that Harry feels used and abused — and to some extent he undoubtedly was — isn't paying very close attention.”

According to Mr Anderson “One particularly touching example occurred when the beloved Queen Mother had the brothers for tea at Clarence House and made Harry sit in a separate corner alone while she chatted with William. William was going to be king. William was the important one. The royal family traditionally has never been known for either its sensitivity or subtlety.”

And while “Diana tried to change that… But frankly, Diana knew that Harry would have a tough row to hoe. She hoped he could find his way and not be suffocated in the looming shadow of his big brother…”

“Then, imagine how that was amplified by Diana's death just days before Harry's 13th birthday,” because “it wasn't long before the adorable scamp was unfairly turned into a drug-using problem child. And as we know from Harry’s book, to some extent, that was engineered by the palace to make Charles and Camilla look good,” Mr Anderson concluded his thoughts by saying.

