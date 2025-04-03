'X-Men' star breaks silence on 'Avengers: Doomsday' snub

A handful of X-Men stars have been set to reprise their roles in the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday.



However, the cast announcement did not include one of the original mutant franchise actresses, Halle Berry, who played Storm.

Reacting to this, she told Screen Rant, "Keep waiting! [Not] gonna be there! [laughs] It's not gonna be there."

It is not the first time the actress has been left out like this. Earlier, her co-stars reprised their X-Men characters in Deadpool and Wolverine.

“Blake [Lively] asked me one time, I ran into her at a Marc Jacobs fashion show, and she said, ‘Would you ever be in my husband [Ryan Reynolds’] movie as Storm?’ I said, ‘Yeah, if he asked me,’ but he never asked me," she previously told Comic Book.

It is relevant to mention Halle last played Storm in 2014's X-Men: Days of Future Past.

On the other hand, Marvel has announced the cast of the upcoming Avengers which included Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Paul Rudd as Scott Lang/Ant-Man, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Letitia Wright as Shuri, Wyatt Russell as John Walker/U.S. Agent, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi among others.