Prince Harry weighs in for the first time about his fall out with Sentebale charity

Prince Harry has just issued a statement in response to the “heartbreaking” situation surrounding his charity Sentebale which he stepped away from, in solidarity with the board of trustees.

For those unversed, in recent weeks his spokesperson Dr Sophie Chandauka has become rather vocal as well, claiming she was ‘ejected’ from the organization by Prince Harry through “bullying” and “harassment.”

For the first time since the news initially broke the Duke also issued a statement and has said that he hopes a new probe being launched by the Charity Commission into the whole thing will “unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign” after concerns were “raised”.

In a statement by Prince Harry he said, “From the inception of Sentebale nearly 20 years ago, Prince Seeiso and I have had a clear goal: to support the children and young people in Southern Africa in memory of our mothers.”

“What has transpired over the last week has been heartbreaking to witness, especially when such blatant lies hurt those who have invested decades in this shared goal.” Because “no one suffers more than the beneficiaries of Sentebale itself.”

“On behalf of the former trustees and patrons, we share in the relief that the Charity Commission confirmed they will be conducting a robust inquiry.” So “we fully expect it will unveil the truth that collectively forced us to resign.”

Before concluding he also added, “We remain hopeful this will allow for the charity to be put in the right hands immediately, for the sake of the communities we serve.”