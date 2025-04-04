 
Prince Harry charity director is a ‘dangerous woman,' says source

Prince Harry is asked to be careful amid allegations of racism

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Prince Harry and team have been urged to tread carefully as he gets accused to being a misogynoir.

The Duke of Sussex, who has been accused of racially discriminating his charity director Dr Sophie Chandauka, is reminded the situation around him is ‘toxic.’

A source has told The Daily Telegraph: "As soon as anyone turns against her, she brings the race card in and she comes for you.

"She's a very poisonous woman and it's very sad it's come to this."

Meanwhile, royal biographer Hugo Vickers told The Sun: "The whole situation is obviously very toxic and very difficult."

He added: "Everybody has to be terribly careful whenever they mention anything to do with race issues, because it's very complicated, and it's very sensational."

"Meghan Markle herself has played this card once or twice rather prominently,” he noted.

