Meghan Markle is ‘charging for name' with As Ever products

Meghan Markle’s new products have been dragged for being expensive.



The Duchess of Sussex, who has launched herbal teas, fruit preserves and jams under her lifestyle label ‘As Ever,’ is selling luxury products.

Jodie Brandman - a nutritional therapist and coach, tells Mirror: "What you're paying for is clearly the luxury of it being Meghan's brand."

Speaking further about the products, she adds: "The ingredients are quite clean.”

"There is more fruit than sugar, which is promising and better than some of the other brands out there." But Jodie warns this still can't be considered "healthy", due to the added sugar.

"I don't get the price tag in terms of the actual ingredients," she admits. "You are clearly paying for the name."