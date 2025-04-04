 
Geo News

Prince William totally snubs King Charles' most trusted advisor in shocking move?

Prince William has stepped out on his own and has decided to put aside King Charles’ most trusted man

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 04, 2025

Prince William totally snubs King Charles most trusted advisor in shocking move?
Prince William totally snubs King Charles' most trusted advisor in shocking move?

Prince William has decided to shift gears and make a historic change to his legal representation.

In doing so he has decided to employ Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers, rather than sticking to Harbottle & Lewis, as well as Gerrard Tyrrell, who have served King Charles for years.

It is pertinent to mention that Harbottle & Lewis has been the trusted counsel of choice for the Royal Family for years at this point and according to expert Richard Eden the Prince of Wales, “wanted to strike out on his own” instead and “be his own man” when deciding on this move.

The Daily Mail also shared the Firm’s reaction to this and revealed that they have been rather ‘disappointed’ by the decision, especially Gerrard Tyrrell who has been a very trusted media law advisor for the current monarch.

For those unversed, the Firm represented the Royal Family for many a cases like the 2006 News of the World phone hacking scandal, where Prince William and Prince Harry both became victims of phone tapping.

George Clooney debuts on Broadway with major new look: Report
George Clooney debuts on Broadway with major new look: Report
Courtney Cox still needs ex David Arquette by her side: Report
Courtney Cox still needs ex David Arquette by her side: Report
Ana de Armas reflects on iconic moment with Keanu Reeves
Ana de Armas reflects on iconic moment with Keanu Reeves
Prince Harry's negativity and victim complex sparks rejects left right and center
Prince Harry's negativity and victim complex sparks rejects left right and center
Olivia Munn shares hilarious anecdote about John Mulaney's proposal
Olivia Munn shares hilarious anecdote about John Mulaney's proposal
Kaitlyn Bristowe shares rare insight into past relationship with Shawn Booth
Kaitlyn Bristowe shares rare insight into past relationship with Shawn Booth
Upcoming ‘Avatar' movies promises a new ‘challange
Upcoming ‘Avatar' movies promises a new ‘challange
Kim Kardashian takes major decision about Kanye West for kids: Report
Kim Kardashian takes major decision about Kanye West for kids: Report