Prince William totally snubs King Charles' most trusted advisor in shocking move?

Prince William has decided to shift gears and make a historic change to his legal representation.

In doing so he has decided to employ Princess Diana’s divorce lawyers, rather than sticking to Harbottle & Lewis, as well as Gerrard Tyrrell, who have served King Charles for years.

It is pertinent to mention that Harbottle & Lewis has been the trusted counsel of choice for the Royal Family for years at this point and according to expert Richard Eden the Prince of Wales, “wanted to strike out on his own” instead and “be his own man” when deciding on this move.

The Daily Mail also shared the Firm’s reaction to this and revealed that they have been rather ‘disappointed’ by the decision, especially Gerrard Tyrrell who has been a very trusted media law advisor for the current monarch.

For those unversed, the Firm represented the Royal Family for many a cases like the 2006 News of the World phone hacking scandal, where Prince William and Prince Harry both became victims of phone tapping.