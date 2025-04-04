Prince William makes exciting announcement as he plans Brazil visit

Prince William's Earthshot Prize is heading to to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in 2025.

It would be the first time the award ceremony will be held in South American country.

In a video released by The Kensington Palace on Friday, Prince William said that he will be visiting Brazil in November for the ceremony.

"I am pleased to announce we're going to be in Brazil in 2025. I think Brazil really epitomized where the prize needs to land. The culture of Brazil the fact that we've got COP30 there," said the future king.

A statement on Earthshot Prize social media said, "The Earthshot Prize is coming to Rio this November! Get ready for big announcements, inspiring stories, and 15 new incredible Finalists from around the world, all in the heart of Brazil.

"Surrounded by Rio’s beautiful landscapes and irresistible energy, we’re spotlighting changemakers where innovation and nature unite to regenerate our planet."







