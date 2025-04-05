King Charles hosts special community music reception

King Charles hosted a special community music reception at Windsor Castle, where the monarch also played a carrot with the London Vegetable Orchestra.

The palace released photos and a video of King Charles from the reception.

The post was shared with caption, "Celebrating music in local communities!.”

It added, “The King, alongside The Duke and Duchess of Gloucester, hosted a special community music reception at Windsor Castle, to recognise the importance of community music.

“His Majesty met with community music groups who performed throughout the evening.”

As per reports, 350 guests include leaders of community music groups and music-related projects, many of whom are volunteers attended the reception.

The evening also featured performances by the Royal College of Music, London Jazz Band, YolanDa Brown OBE, and the London Vegetable Orchestra - whom The King met and joined for a rendition of “Twinkle, Twinkle, Little Star.”

Commenting on the post, one royal fan said, “the king playing a carrot has put the biggest smile on my face. great to see him so jolly.”