Photo: Selena Gomez's views on Benny Blanco relationship post engagement revealed

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are reportedly going strong.

As per the latest findings of Life & Style, the songbird has been feeling content and stable with the music producer.

A source close to Selena dished, “Selena adores Benny and she’s got zero doubt in her mind that they’ll last.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the lovebirds began dating in mid 2023 and confirmed their relationship in December the same year.

They went on to add that they both are in for the long haul and see a future with each other.

“She wouldn’t have [accepted] his proposal otherwise,” they remarked in conclusion.

Recently, another insider from the same outlet confirmed these findings by saying that Selena believes that Benny “is her biggest cheerleader.”

Additionally, the spy confided that Benny “makes her feel confident, and he’s brought a sense of peace and stability into her life, which is like a wish come true.”

In conclusion, the source remarked, “Her career is also going great, and she’s tried to implement the lessons she’s learned over the years to stay drama-free and healthy.”