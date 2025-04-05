Photo: Travis Kelce shifts focus from Taylor Swift romance for comeback: Source

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce has reportedly witnessed a change in priorities post Super Bowl loss.

As per the latest finding of The Daily Mail, "Travis is going all in for this season, and the only thing that could derail him would be injury.”

Speaking of the footballer’s last defeat, the spy confided, "Losing the Super Bowl was a major blow, as he wants to be someone that can have it all and one who can handle having it all."

As for Travis’ romance with Taylor Swift, the source addressed, "(She and Kelce) don't have to be the center of attention anymore and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been."

"His on-field play needs to improve, and he knows that, especially since he is on his last contracted season and is heavily leaning towards retirement after this season,” they added.

Sharing that Taylor Swift is on board as career takes the primary spot in his life, the spy concluded, "He wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it again.”