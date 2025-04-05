Photo: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce prefer staying low amid new ambitions: Source

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have reportedly taken a mutual decision.

According to the latest findings of RadarOnline.com, the celebrity couple have been laying back as Travis plans to make major career comeback before last NFL season.

“Him and Taylor are going great, his outside football ventures are amazing,” claimed a source.

They went on to address, "(She and Kelce) don't have to be the center of attention anymore and are going to often not be seen out and about as much as they have been."

"He wants to be the reason that the Chiefs return to the Super Bowl and hopefully win it again. If this ends up being his last season, as he is gearing towards, he wants to go all in, and Taylor is all about it,” the source further claimed and signed off from the chat.

Besides Travis’ career engagement, he has been busy spending quality time with Taylor as she has gifted him a “private trip.”

“They’ve been hitting the slopes in Park City and Big Sky, where they blended right in,” they added.

“It helps that they can cover up their faces when they’re skiing, since most people are wearing helmets, goggles or face coverings,” they concluded.