Meghan Markle following royal traditions with her own 'royal range'

A royal expert has claimed that Meghan Markle is following royal traditions with her own ‘royal range' as the duchess has launched first products under her lifestyle brand As Ever.

This has been claimed by royal expert Ian Pelham Turner while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

"The royal family has their products sold in shops, which can be quite expensive and are meant for commercial consumption," Ian Pelham said as the report claims Buckingham Palace sells Scottish heather honey, and Windsor Castle strawberry preserves.

The king’s Highgrove estate honey is also available for sale.

"Meghan is just following royal traditions with her own ‘royal range.' … We must not forget that, [before her exit], Meghan was instrumental in working with women serving food to those in distress from the Grenfell Tower tragedy, eventually creating a recipe book to raise funds for those who have lost their homes."

The royal expert’s remarks came after Meghan launched As Ever collection and said products sold out in minutes.

Meghan posted, “Our shelves may be empty, but my heart is full! We sold out in less than one hour and I can’t thank you enough…for celebrating, purchasing, sharing, and believing. It’s just the start.”