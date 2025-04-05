 
Hugh Jackman, Sutton Foster face new test in relationship: Source

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster are reportedly facing new challenges in romance

Lifestyle News Desk
April 05, 2025

Hugh Jackman and Sutton Foster's romance will be put to test with increased distances between the flames.

For those unversed, the two Broadway performers confirmed their romance in January 2025.

However, a new report of In Touch established that the duo is set to the first challenge in their relationship.

Dishing more details about their relationship, a source began, “They’re being stoic about it and insisting this will only make them stronger.”

They also noted, “It’s certainly going to be a test for their relationship, no doubt about that.”

“But with the time zone difference and their equally busy schedules, it’s bound to be a challenge,” the source remarked.

These findings were supported by a previous report which claimed about Sutton Foster that “the pressure is starting to get to her these days.”

They explained that since Hugh is busy with his work engagements Sutton has been feeling insecure.

The source addressed, “Especially with Jackman filming in Northern Ireland for his upcoming project The Death Of Robin Hood.”

"She is feeling the pressure of being in the public eye the whole time and there is a lot of negative noise coming from Hugh's estranged wife's camp,” the tipster tattled about Hugh’s former wife Deborra Lee.

They concluded, “She and Hugh are completely in love, but their relationship has come with so many problems."

