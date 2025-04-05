Tom Cruise crosses limits in last 'Mission Impossible'

It is rumoured Mission Impossible: The Final Reckoning is the last film of Tom Cruise in the franchise.

So, to make the most of it, the megastar performed yet another daring stunt that seemed to surpass his previous breathtaking scenes.

As the trailer for the upcoming film is rolled out on CinemaCon, Tom is seen hanging on from the wing of an airborne biplane as it flies upside down.

According to Variety, in the teaser, a shadowy official in shock asks, “You gave him an aircraft carrier?”

Mission: Impossible — The Final Reckoning will hit the cinemas on May 23, 2025.

Tom also raved about the spy's movie director, Christopher McQuarrie, on social media.

"Christopher McQuarrie, McQ, is not just my dear friend, my creative brother, and director of the year, he is an artist for all time," he posted on Instagram.

In other news, Tom promoted his co-star Brad Pitt's upcoming film F1. “[Brad’s] a very good driver,” the Top Gun star shared. “I’ve raced against him…we’d literally finish [shooting ‘Interview with the Vampire’] and go race go-carts.”

F1 will be out on 25 June.