 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian trying for 4th marriage despite Kanye West trauma: Source

Kim Kardashian was reportedly left heartbroken post Kanye West divorce

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 06, 2025

Photo: Kim Kardashian trying for 4th marriage despite Kanye West trauma: Source
Photo: Kim Kardashian trying for 4th marriage despite Kanye West trauma: Source

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not given up on finding love yet.

According to the latest finding of RadarOnline.com, the mother of four has been planning to get hitched again.

Even though Kim feels embarrassed about her “three failed marriages,” she does not mind giving marriage another chance.

Spilling the beans on the potential challenges Kim has been facing to tie the knot again, the source addressed, “She really did believe in all three of her marriages.”

The source went on to address, “But after having three failures, it takes real courage to try again.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned about her last marriage to the controversial rapper, Kanye West and shared that his behaviour left the American reality TV star completely shattered.

“Kanye, especially, left a lasting scar and she’s still dealing with the aftermath,” the insider even mentioned.

The former couple are the parents to four kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Moreover, Kim has reportedly implemented a “no mention” policy about the controversial rapper until he gets his act right.

Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla video
Princess Diana was right about King Charles, Camilla
'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying
'Pitch Perfect' star Adam Devine recalls being told he was dying
Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire video
Meghan Markle warned marketing scheme could backfire
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever' video
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce know romance time ‘cannot last forever'
Bill Murray reflects on past on-set misconduct allegations
Bill Murray reflects on past on-set misconduct allegations
Virginia Giuffre fresh statement on domestic violence from husband video
Virginia Giuffre fresh statement on domestic violence from husband
Chris Hemsworth names Hollywood star he found 'intimidating'
Chris Hemsworth names Hollywood star he found 'intimidating'
Prince William, Kate Middleton reprised romance post cancer revealed video
Prince William, Kate Middleton reprised romance post cancer revealed