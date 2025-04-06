Photo: Kim Kardashian trying for 4th marriage despite Kanye West trauma: Source

Kim Kardashian has reportedly not given up on finding love yet.

According to the latest finding of RadarOnline.com, the mother of four has been planning to get hitched again.

Even though Kim feels embarrassed about her “three failed marriages,” she does not mind giving marriage another chance.

Spilling the beans on the potential challenges Kim has been facing to tie the knot again, the source addressed, “She really did believe in all three of her marriages.”

The source went on to address, “But after having three failures, it takes real courage to try again.”

In addition to this, the source mentioned about her last marriage to the controversial rapper, Kanye West and shared that his behaviour left the American reality TV star completely shattered.

“Kanye, especially, left a lasting scar and she’s still dealing with the aftermath,” the insider even mentioned.

The former couple are the parents to four kids, North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

Moreover, Kim has reportedly implemented a “no mention” policy about the controversial rapper until he gets his act right.