Photo: Matthew McConaughey explains decision to return to screen for 'The Rivals of Amziah King'

Matthew McConaughey recently opened up about his absence from the screen.

In a new confessional with Collider, Matthew McConaughey addressed during his "break," he pursued other creative endeavors.

Spilling the beans on the matter, a source mentioned, "I didn't feel like I needed a break. I just ended up taking a break, did other things, wrote a book. I really enjoyed that. Another version of storytelling with less filters.”

“I did a few other things there along the way, and then this came along. Original voice, original place, time, space, the language, the poetry, the musicality of it, the innocence of it, the humour of it, the wild, anarchic humor of it,” he added of his upcoming project The Rivals of Amziah King.

“A father figure and a mentor and a wild a**, Amziah King, who gives misfits belonging is what he does. I love that at the heart of the story, it's a love story between her and I at the base of it. And then this is all the band. Amziah has taken folks in along the way. If it doesn't make sense, well, it oughta. If it ain't true, s***, say it quick. It will be,” he added with a laugh.

“It's a story I want to be part of, and it's a story that I'm excited to be out there right now,” he concluded.