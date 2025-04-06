Royal Family fears Meghan Markle after cash grab

Meghan Markle’s brand success and the mouting desire for her products has caused royal editor Duncan Larcombe to give a shocking verdict.

During his interview with Fox News Digital the commentator noted that this commercial success is just what the Royal Family has been afraid off.

Because reportedly, “What this represents is Meghan effectively cashing in on her fame … even using her children to try and boost her presence online and sell units of her products.”

All in all “this is exactly what the royals feared would happen. … [But] it’ll take a few weeks before we really know whether she hit the jackpot.”

The same expert also touched on the possibility that “she might have struck gold, but I think the overwhelming view here is just more of her cashing in on her fame, based upon her association with the British royal family.”

Because “[But] she isn’t popular here [in the U.K.]. And I can’t imagine that having a range of products like this is going to make any difference,” on the other side of the pond at least.