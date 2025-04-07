'White Lotus' star Aimee Lou Woods opens up about body image

Aimee Lou Woods is getting vocal about having her body image struggles in her young adulthood.

The actress, 31, made some candid admissions in a recent interview with The Sunday Times, recalling her discomfort with being sexualised.

"I remember feeling quite vulnerable after Sex Education," she said of her topless scene, explaining that she would have felt better if it had been all of the actors doing it.

"It felt like I was the one that had done the freakiest stuff," the actress said of her previous role as Aimee Gibbs in the Netflix hit series Sex Education.

The British actress went on about how exposing any part of her body even came to be her "worst nightmare."

"When I was younger and I was dealing with my eating stuff, it was my worst nightmare to get my body out. But I’d worked through that stuff and then I was back to covering up," she told the publication.

She continued, "I look back and there was so much in the way that I started to desexualise myself. Sometimes you just want to put on a sexy dress and be a siren, but I denied myself that."

Now with her next successful project White Lotus, the actress admitted that this time around, she feels "less alone" because she is able to discuss intimate scenes with colleagues.

"We were having these really helpful chats so I felt less alone, to the point where when I knew the episode was coming out that had my sex scene in, I didn’t even think about it."

Aimee also recalled staying "almost mute" in her youth, admitting that she now realises it was her "neurodivergence" behind it all.

"I was almost mute, very socially anxious. I couldn’t sit down and eat a meal. My mum had to leave food around the house and I’d have to snack around. Now I know it was neurodivergence.

"I got diagnosed a few years ago with ADHD with autistic traits. But then it’s been advised that I should go for an autism assessment. They think that maybe it’s autism that’s leading the charge, and the ADHD is almost a by-product of the masking."

Aimee shared that the monotony of life as a television actress gets to her sometimes, recounting one particular day she almost "burst into tears" when she spotted a group of friends having brunch together at a gym and wished she could do the same.

"I just wanted to burst into tears. I want to sit with my friends and have a chat and do a Pilates class. Oh my God, that must feel like the best thing in the world, to have the choice."