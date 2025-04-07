Comedian Jeff Ross hospitalised over allergic reaction to food item

Jeff Ross was hospitalised over the weekend while on tour.

The actor and comedian, 59, revealed on Sunday that it was due to an allergic reaction to a type of ice cream.

Taking to Instagram, Ross dropped some selfies straight from the hospital bed with his face swollen as well as a snap of the ice cream that caused it.

Ross revealed that he and his band were celebrating in Mill Valey, Calif. after a performance of his one-man show Take A Banana For A Ride when the allergic reaction occurred.

"ROAST ME. TONIGHT’S SHOW NEAR SAN FRANCISCO MUST GO ON!" he began his post.

"Had such a fun opening night performance of @takeabananafortheride up here in Mill Valley, California @throckmortontheatre," Ross went on.

"Afterwards, me and the band celebrated with some burrata ice cream at a restaurant down the street courtesy of the nice owner. It was delicious. Seriously yummy."

The comedian said he felt his lips blow up almost immediately, which sent him straight to the emergency room for an entire night.

"It was my first allergic reaction ever," he wrote. "I guess that’s pretty remarkable considering I’m constantly shoving whatever food is in front of me into my face."

"Thank you to the overnight shift at MarinHealth Medical Center for only roasting me a lightly," he concluded, before sharing that he was preparing to perform tonight.

"DESPITE LOOKING LIKE MICKEY ROURKE at the end of The Wrestler… I WILL BE TAKING A NAP AND BACK ON STAGE HERE IN MILL VALLEY NEAR SAN FRANCISCO AT 730pm TONIGHT."

On the work front, Ross has been making appearances in multiple roasts including The Roast of Tom Brady.

Ross also appeared in Torching 2024: A Roast of the Year as well as the podcast series Kill Tony.