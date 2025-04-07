Prince Harry, Prince William's key support during toughest days passes away

 
April 07, 2025

Prince William and Prince Harry's former bodyguard Graham Craker has passed away at the age of 77.

Multiple outlets have reported the passing of Graham Craker, affectionately known as Crackers by the royal brothers.

He played the key role during one of the most difficult periods in Harry and William's lives, after the tragic death of their mother, Princess Diana, in 1997.

Craker, who served in the U.K.’s Metropolitan Police for 35 years and spent 15 of those years protecting the royal family, walked with William and Harry behind Diana’s hearse during her funeral procession from St James’s Palace to Westminster Abbey.

He also rode in the hearse that carried Diana’s body to her final resting place at Althorp House.

Notably, Prince Harry fondly remembered him in his memoir, Spare. He wrote, "The driver had to keep pulling over so the bodyguard could get out and clear the flowers off the windscreen."

"The bodyguard was Graham. Willy and I liked him a lot. We always called him Crackers. We thought that was hysterical," he added, as per The Telegraph.

Graham Craker, who retired in 2001, remained active in his hometown of Ware, Hertfordshire, where he volunteered with community organizations like the Southern Maltings arts center. He was also a guest at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

