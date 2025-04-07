Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, could BOTH lose kids amid feud

Feuding exes Kanye West and Kim Kardashian could both lose in custody battle over their kids, as per an expert.

Respected TV expert Dr Phil has explained how Kim could also suffer over Ye’s controversial behavior.

The ex husband and wife have been warring since the SKIMS founder had to pull their eldest daughter North from Ye’s recording studio when she found out the the rapper had Tate brothers join a session with her despite being accused of fraud and sexual assault.

"If you need an emergency intervention, then you get an emergency intervention," said Dr. Phil. "What we don’t want is for these children to wind up in foster care because that system is broken."

"If the (Department of Children and Families) gets involved and thinks one parent isn’t reacting while the other is unstable, they will take them," he explained, implying that Kim has to take action over Kanye’s erratic behavior.

"Now, they’re likely to place them with family members rather than strangers, but you don’t want these children left hanging out to dry," he added.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West separated in 2020 after welcoming four children, North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, 7, and Psalm, 5. Their divorce was finalized in 2022.