Prince Harry finally 'met his match' after years of attacks on royal family

Prince Harry is reportedly in a "difficult" situation as Sentebale chairperson Dr. Sophie Chandauka is "unafraid to speak out."

The Duke of Sussex, who announced his exit from the charity alongside co-founder Prince Seeiso, released a joint statement claiming that the relationship between the charity's trustees and Dr. Sophie had broken down “beyond repair.”

In response, Dr. Sophie hit back with serious allegations, accusing Prince Harry of “bullying and harassment at scale.

Now, while discussing the drama in a new episode of A Right Royal Podcast, royal expert noted that "Harry’s met his match," as reported by Hello! Magazine.

The Sun’s Royal Editor Matt Wilkinson, said of Prince Harry that "he's hurled abuse at the media, at the British royal family, about the UK for year after year."

"And then suddenly we've got a credible, intelligent woman, who is an educated doctor, a successful woman, who is actually hitting back when many people have not been able to, or people who lack a little bit of credibility have not been able to," he added.

"But the fact that it's her who is saying it, who's had this experience working with him, and also can explain exactly what happened on that day or give her side of a view of what actually happened on that day with the Netflix cameras that was captured on camera. It really opens it up."

"I think he may have bitten off a bit more that he can chew with her," Matt added.

Notably, Prince Harry has responded to Dr. Sophie Chandauka's claims in a statement, saying the events of the past week were “heartbreaking” and filled with “blatant lies.”