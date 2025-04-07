Drake's private message to Justin Bieber falls on deaf ears

Justin Bieber surprised his fans and fellow artists when he asked them to "DM me if you wanna make music together."

Drake was prominent among those who commented on Bieber's Instagram post, writing, "I DM’d but no reply."

The Canadian rapper's comment led to speculations about a possible collaboration between Justin Bieber and Drake.

Bieber, however, did not respond to Drake's comments on Instagram too, leaving fans wondering what's he up to.

His post came after days of speculations and rumors surrounding an alleged rift between him and wife Hailey Bieber.

The Canadian's Instagram post was also liked by Hailey Bieber among thousands others.