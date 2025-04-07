 
Geo News

Drake's private message to Justin Bieber falls on deaf ears

Drake commented on Justin Bieber's Instagram post asking his followers to approach him in DMs

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 07, 2025

Drakes private message to Justin Bieber falls on deaf ears

Justin Bieber surprised his fans and fellow artists when he asked them to "DM me if you wanna make music together."

Drake was prominent among those who commented on Bieber's Instagram post, writing, "I DM’d but no reply."

Drakes private message to Justin Bieber falls on deaf ears

The Canadian rapper's comment led to speculations about a possible collaboration between Justin Bieber and Drake.

Bieber, however, did not respond to Drake's comments on Instagram too, leaving fans wondering what's he up to.

His post came after days of speculations and rumors surrounding an alleged rift between him and wife Hailey Bieber.

The Canadian's Instagram post was also liked by Hailey Bieber among thousands others.

King Charles steps in front of Prince Andrew after Virginia Giuffre's bus crash incident
King Charles steps in front of Prince Andrew after Virginia Giuffre's bus crash incident
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ‘spring' ritual for closet
Gwyneth Paltrow reveals ‘spring' ritual for closet
Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' airport official after startling incident with his children
Hugh Grant slams 'creepy' airport official after startling incident with his children
King Charles, Queen Camilla leave for Italy ahead of wedding anniversary
King Charles, Queen Camilla leave for Italy ahead of wedding anniversary
What Prince Harry thought of ex-bodyguard who walked with Princess Diana's hearse
What Prince Harry thought of ex-bodyguard who walked with Princess Diana's hearse
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director shares big update on cameos
'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' director shares big update on cameos
Usher surprises crowd with new tour guest
Usher surprises crowd with new tour guest
Prince Harry finally 'met his match' after years of attacks on royal family video
Prince Harry finally 'met his match' after years of attacks on royal family