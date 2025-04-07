Prince Harry turns into a magnet to rot-loving insects

Prince Harry has just found himself being compared to a tiny fly that buzzes around fruit that is rotting away.

The comment and all has been issued by Sky News, commentator and TV broadcaster Esther Krakue.

She started off by noting, “Harry is in a delicious bit of irony facing the same allegations he leveled against members of his own family,” and “the interesting thing is this kind of drama seems to follow around the Sussexes like flies on rotting fruit.”

“Dr. Sophie actually alleged many things against Prince Harry. One of which was him not wanting to speak about the sore relationship he had with his family, particularly after Megxit back in 2020. She alleges that there was a steep fall in corporate and individual and family sponsors to the Sentebale charity that were directly linked to his exit from the royal family and [what] ensued afterwards.”

So according to Ms Krakue, “for [Harry] to try and paint her as someone who is failing at her fundraiser efforts, she alleges is laughable … Another thing [Dr. Chandauka] said is he hasn’t been to South Africa in over five years even though he’d been allegedly running this charity for the last 20 years and the only reason he went to Sub-Saharan Africa and went to Lesotho is because she asked him to.”

She even attempted to drive the point home by bringin to focus the fact that “Sentable employs over 550 employees, many of whom are there on the ground in Lesotho and Bostswana, and I doubt the prince can even name 10% of them.”

“So I think what he realizes is the drama isn’t following him around because British people can’t get over the fact that he left the royal family. It’s mainly the Sussexes’ idea of ‘doing good,’ which they think is hoping from one fantasy or nice idea to another instead of getting down to the nitty-gritty,” she added before signing off.