Meghan Markle at heart of Prince Harry’s feud with charity chair?

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be the starting point of Prince Harry’s feud with Sentebale charity chair Dr. Sophie Chandauka.

In a shocking move last month, Prince Harry stepped down from his role as a trustee of Sentebale — a charity he founded in 2006 in the memory of his late mother Princess Diana. The charity helps people living with HIV and Aids in Southern Africa.

Along with Harry, co-founder Prince Seeiso of Lesotho and the trustees of the charity also stepped down. In a joint statement, Princes Harry and Seeiso noted that the “relationship between the charity's trustees and the chair of the board broke down beyond repair.”

Now, a source says “the problem, though, started with Meghan."

The source told The Mail: "Meghan doesn’t like Sophie.”

"She [Dr Chandauka] wanted to take her around, to introduce her to other people, but Meghan didn’t want to mingle or engage with those supporting the event," the source claimed.

“She went off to the tent. Sophie found it rude,” they continued.

“Staff working that day were asked to get champagne for Meghan, they were scrambling around – Sentebale and Archewell [Harry and Meghan’s charitable organisation] staff were both having to do that. Sentebale were not happy about this at all", the source alleged.