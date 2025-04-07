King Charles, Queen Camilla begin royal tour in Italy despite health concerns

King Charles and Queen Camilla have finally arrived in Italy.

Just weeks after King Charles' hospitalization due to side effects of his ongoing cancer treatment, the royal couple have landed in Italy to begin their official tour.

On Monday, the official Instagram handle of the royal family posted a photo of the couple as they landed.

The King and Queen received a special military escort during their flight, accompanied by F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.

The royal family expressed their gratitude on Instagram Stories, writing, “Thanks for the special escort F-35 Lightning II!”

Moreover, ahead of their arrival, the royal family also posted a cheerful update on social media with the caption, “Italy, see you soon…"

Notably, the four-day state visit is King Charles' first internationship trip since his recent cancer-related health concern. Despite being advised to cancel personal holidays, the King remained determined to his royal visit.

During the visit, King Charles and Queen Camilla will attend a state banquet and meet with key Italian leaders.

On the other hand, the tour also holds personal significance, as the couple will celebrate their 20th wedding anniversary during the trip.