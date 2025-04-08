King Charles, Queen Camilla touch down Italy on special day

King Charles and Queen Camilla are all set to make their joint trip to Italy.



The couple, who have touched down Ciampino airport this week, are also marking with their wedding anniversary with the milestone.

Turning to their Instagram handle, the King and Queen wrote: “As we begin our first visit to Italy as King and Queen, we are so looking forward to celebrating our twentieth wedding anniversary in such a special place and with such wonderful people! A presto, Roma e Ravenna! (Meaning see you soon!)."

This comes as British Ambassador to Italy Edward Llewellyn said: “Their visit will strengthen the closeness between our nations.

“Their love for things Italians cherish — culture, food, heritage — resonate very deeply here.”