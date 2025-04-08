'Adolescence' makers onto next project

Warp Films is planning a reboot of a 1980s nuclear war film Threads. after watching the success of their show Adolescence on Netflix.

The confirmation comes from the spokesperson for Warp, revealing that the sequel would rather be a TV series.

The Sheffield-based firm has described the 112-minute film as "groundbreaking," BBC reported.

"This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling," the rep said of the Threads reboot in the pipeline.

Warp founder and chief executive Mark Herbert confirmed to BBC Sheffield that the firm had obtained the rights to Threads to begin work on the new version.

"Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences," he told the Radio Times.