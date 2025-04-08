 
Geo News

'Adolescence' makers onto next project

Warp Films reveal new plans after worldwide hit Netflix show 'Adolescence'

By
Lifestyle News Desk
|

April 08, 2025

Adolescence makers onto next project
'Adolescence' makers onto next project

Warp Films is planning a reboot of a 1980s nuclear war film Threads. after watching the success of their show Adolescence on Netflix.

The confirmation comes from the spokesperson for Warp, revealing that the sequel would rather be a TV series.

The Sheffield-based firm has described the 112-minute film as "groundbreaking," BBC reported.

"This adaptation will explore prescient issues through rich, character-driven storytelling," the rep said of the Threads reboot in the pipeline.

Warp founder and chief executive Mark Herbert confirmed to BBC Sheffield that the firm had obtained the rights to Threads to begin work on the new version.

"Threads was, and remains, an unflinchingly honest drama that imagines the devastating effects of nuclear conflict on ordinary people. This story aligns perfectly with our ethos of telling powerful, grounded narratives that deeply connect with audiences," he told the Radio Times.

Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Benny Blanco reacts to being mistaken for Bad Bunny
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial
Cassie Ventura to testify under own name at Sean ‘Diddy' Combs' trial
Meghan Markle does ‘damage control' after issue with ‘As Ever' product video
Meghan Markle does ‘damage control' after issue with ‘As Ever' product
Blake Lively posts cryptic quote as Justin Baldoni suit intensifies
Blake Lively posts cryptic quote as Justin Baldoni suit intensifies
Khloe Kardashian posts cute snaps of son Tatum in new hairdo
Khloe Kardashian posts cute snaps of son Tatum in new hairdo
Samuel L. Jackson's wife LaTanya found directing him 'hard'
Samuel L. Jackson's wife LaTanya found directing him 'hard'
Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler take things slow as romance rumors swirl: Source
Zoe Kravitz, Austin Butler take things slow as romance rumors swirl: Source
Drake calls out Justin Bieber after open call to DM for collabs
Drake calls out Justin Bieber after open call to DM for collabs