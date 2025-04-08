'White Lotus' Tayme Thapthimthong hints at 'Blackpink' Lisa collaboration

Tayme Thapthimthong has just now opened up about his plan for a potential collaboration with Blackpink's star Lisa.

During the White Lotus’ season three post-finale panel, he expressed his desire for the expected collaboration.

"Oh I don't know. I would love to,” the Mechanic: Resurrection actor told E! News.

While admitting that he is still awaiting a decision from Lisa's management , he continued, “But I think it's up to her management to decide if I’m kind of allowed to do that. But that would be amazing.”

Moreover, the British actor showed gratitude for being cast in the series, he said, “I'm just really emotional right now, This is—I've never been on something like this, and it's such a big jump from my whole career to this.”

In the dark comedy drama series, Thapthimthong plays the role of the security guard, Gaitok, who romantically interested in the health guru Mook, which portrayed by Lisa.

Reflecting on his character of the series, he concluded, “I felt like Gaitok, has a lot of me in him, in the way that he's very smiley, very friendly, enjoys talking to everyone. And where he has to get stressed, I pulled that from my time in the military, going through some stressful times.”

White Lotus season three’s last episode was released on April 6, 2025.