Meghan Markle firmly believes in herself amid criticism as the duchess has launched her lifestyle brand.

This has been claimed by royal expert Helena Chard while speaking to the Fox News Digital.

She said, "Many would say that Meghan Markle is ‘cashing in’ and ‘selling out’".

"However, she has to make money somehow. … She is determined to make good money, hoping to make billions from the success of her brand. … She firmly believes in herself and is working hard to win over all the nonbelievers."

Moreover, the royal expert accused Meghan of using her royal family ties and even her children Archie and Lilibet, whom she has given glimpses of to her followers on social media, "to help make a quick buck."

The expert continued, "This seems pretty lowbrow, although it’s bound to bring Meghan success.

"The product prices are not astronomical. They are … affordable for her fans wishing to buy into ‘The Meghan Effect.’ But … are the products priced competitively enough, and are they tasty enough to keep continuous sales? Meghan is not a trained chef or even a professional foodie. She is playing a role."