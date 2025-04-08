Meghan Markle addresses high-risk pregnancy and Prince Archie medical scare

Meghan Markle weighs in on how her pregnancy experience was like, the moment she got diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

The entire thing has been shared by Meghan herself, during her interview for the Lemonada podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder with Meghan.

Recalling the birth she said, “We both had very similar experiences, although we didn’t know each other at the time, with postpartum, and we both had pre-eclampsia.”

“It's so rare and so scary and you're still trying to juggle all of these things and the world doesn’t know what's happening” because “those things are huge medical scares.”

Wolfe gushed over Meghan at that point, rushing to her defense and saying, “I'll never forgot the image of you after you delivered Archie and the whole world was waiting for his debut and I was either just becoming or about to become a new mom and I was like oh my god how is this woman doing this? How is this woman putting on heels and debuting a child in this beautiful outfit in front of the entire world.”