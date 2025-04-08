Meghan Markle gets honest about abusive relationships on new podcast

Meghan Markle has just shed light on what her thoughts are on surviving an abusive relationship.

The conversation came to a head while both her and Whitney Wolfe spoke candidly about her past run in’s with abusive men, on the most recent episode of Confessions of a Female Founder with Lemonada.

Meghan began it by saying, “you touch on having been in an abusive relationship or toxic relationship—you look at what you’ve manifested now in your life with this incredible, loving, sweetest can be husband and two boys.”

So in the Duchess’ eyes “it is no mistake you ended up with two boys when so much of it was you re-writing the history of what men and boys should be in the world.”

“And that you are the one that is responsible for creating the next generation of really good men” after all “you are married to one and then you had these two just incredible boys,” Meghan also gushed on the episode.

Still she didn’t end there and but rather added, “it’s so interesting, you have a family of boys, you are surrounded by this energetic circle of the opposite of toxic masculinity.”

It was only at this point that Wolfe chimed in with her two cents and explained, “That is very true Meg, and I will tell you the one thing I have learned in my journey, and it’s so interesting, because this exactly what we are focusing now at Bumble.”

“At the end of the day, none of this is really just about girls or boys, or boys vs girls it’s all about the way we love ourselves- or we don’t”.

And “what I’ve seen with boys and men through my wild journey of running these products at scale with millions of people doing millions of crazy things every day. I’ve really learned one thing and it is ‘a bunch of hurt people hurting people’. That’s really what it boils down to and so you’ve kinda just nailed this in this ‘manifestation of something better’,” she even added near the end.

For those unversed, Whitney Wolfe is the CEO of Bumble, the dating app prioritizing the ‘first swipe’ being by women.